NEED TO TACKLE FOOD FUEL AND FERTILISER CRISES URGENTLY PM MODI AT SCO MEET

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the SCO council of heads virtually on Tuesday, pitched for a more cohesive approach from SCO members to combat the food, fuel and fertilisers crises which are looming on member nations.

"There is a cry for food, fuel and fertiliser among nations. It's a big challenge and I hope SCO nations can work closely to take on the crises. Unless we act on time, it will further aggravate the problem," PM Modi said.

PM Modi virtually addressed the summit, which is also being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking at the summit, he also called for an unambiguous and well-thought-out approach to take on terror, which is destabilising the security and business growth in nations.

He took a veiled dig at Pakistan for 'terror financing' and urged member nations to adopt a straightforward approach to stop terror which, he said, is detrimental to peace and security of nations. "Terrorism has to be unequivocally condemned and stamped out by countries, who can work cohesively to root it out. We need a collective approach to identify the source and patrons. Our pragmatism will only help us in creating peace and a congenial environment for business and livelihood," PM Modi said.

He further spoke on the importance of improving regional security and find out ways to boost connectivity and trade as key priorities for member nations. At SCO Summit, PM Modi said, "The situation in Afghanistan has had a direct impact on the security of all of us (countries). India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are the same as most of the SCO Member countries. We have to make united efforts for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan...It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies."

He further said, "Over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India's thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage."

The meeting assumes significance in the context of Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation as it will be his first participation in a multilateral summit after the Wagner mercenary group attempted an armed mutiny last week that raised eyebrows in the international community. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are other prominent leaders who virtually participated at the SCO meeting.

This year's SCO summit under India's Presidency has welcomed Iran as the new permanent member of the grouping. Moreover, the situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict, and enhancing cooperation among the SCO member countries are being discussed at the summit. India’s association with SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. India became a full Member State of SCO at the Astana Summit in 2017, which was a historic moment in the country's engagement with the organisation.