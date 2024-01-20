NDRF PREPARES TO COMBAT CBRN WARFARE

New Delhi: The Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Atul Karwal on Friday said that the agency will observe 2024 as the year of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) preparedness to attain better capability to deal with such disasters.

Informing that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned fresh equipment to the NDRF for CBRN combat, Karwal said that the NDRF personnel will undertake training and exercises to attain better capability to deal with such challenges.

Director General Karwal was speaking in New Delhi during the 19th raising day of the federal contingency force. He said that NDRF has procured several HAZMAT (hazardous material) vehicles during the recently concluded G20 summit in the national capital for tackling CBRN accidents and disasters.

Karwal mentioned that to implement the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah for training 37 Lacs volunteers, NDRF is in the final stage of preparation of E-content which will facilitate online training of government employees and volunteers and provision of certification is also part of this. “All the materials will be released shortly,” he said.

Karwal informed that, in the year 2023, NDRF conducted various operations, wherein it rescued more than 6,500 precious lives and assisted in evacuating more than 51,000 citizens to safer places.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that NDRF has been doing a commendable job in saving lives by demonstrating the highest levels of professionalism, determination, and hard work during the recent operations in the country.

“The government of India would extend full support in providing the best technological equipment and infrastructure to NDRF to meet the operational challenges,” Rai said. Rai also unveiled the NDRF Training Manual & Regime and bestowed distinguished service medals to NDRF personnel for their invaluable services.