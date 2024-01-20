NCW CONDEMNS INCIDENT OF ABUSE AGAINST DALIT WOMAN IN DELHI CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is deeply disturbed by media post captioned “Dalit woman abused by DMK leader’s kin” in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu, the commission said in a statement. According to reports, an 18-year-old Dalit woman faced abuse while working as a domestic help.

During the Pongal festival, the victim sought medical treatment for abrasions sustained during the alleged incident in her hometown of Kallakuruchi district, Tamil Nadu. The hospital reported the case to the local police, bringing the matter to light.

In response to this distressing incident, the NCW has prima facie observed that the reported crime falls under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, specifically Sections 323 and 354.

The Commission strongly condemns the harassment and physical torture perpetrated against the woman and calls for urgent action. We urge the concerned police officer to invoke the mentioned provisions in the FIR, ensuring a fair and time-bound investigation. The accused must be apprehended at the earliest, and the victim should receive free medical treatment.