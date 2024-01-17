New Delhi: For the country's youth, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) are the role models, who inspire them to excel in their respective fields and contribute to nation-building, said Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary was addressing the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp here on Wednesday, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

He stressed that the NCC, with its philosophy and vision, energises the youths and trains them into better citizens. The objective of expanding the NCC is to motivate more and more youth across the country to join the largest uniformed youth organisation and explore its benefits, he added.

The Defence Secretary further urged the youth to shed mediocrity and aim high to achieve their goals, which in turn helped the country to reach greater heights.

"The youth with lots of energy when not properly directed, will end up doing antisocial activities. The youth has to be properly educated and should be given a task that is constructive and contributes to the nation's economy and prosperity. NCC cadets can be their inspiration to achieve this objective," he added.

During his visit, Giridhar Aramane witnessed a mesmerising cultural programme, featuring group dances and ballets that showcased India's rich cultural heritage by the NCC cadets. The themes depicted by the cadets ranged from 'Unity in Diversity', the oneness of the Indian source, the scientific temperament, and the improvement of the economy.