Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) have put up a banner wherein they have issued warnings to five Congress leaders on Friday. The rebels erected the banner by the side of a road in the Naxal-affected Naryanpur area of Chhattisgarh — asking the Congress leaders to seek an apology at the 'Janata Darbar' (so-called sefl-styled people's court).

Describing the Congress leaders as "stooges of the big corporate houses" the message on the banner stated that these five Congress leaders — Khodgaon Sarpanch Bissel Nag, Chottedongar Pargana Congress leader Lahar Singh, Kodenar Sarpanch Patel, Congress leader Amit Bhadra and one more person (whose name was not known) — must appear before the 'Janata Darbar' to seek an apology.

"Otherwise, get ready to face the consequences. Non-appearance will lead to the fate meted out to Sagar Sahu (a BJP leader)," stated the banner. It may be recalled that Naxalites had killed BJP leader Sagar Sahu in Chhotedongar last month. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has also confirmed the putting up of the banner by the ultras in the Naryanpur area of the state.

Two days before the coming up of the banner in the area, the Maoist rebels indulged in violence at Khodgaon village in Anjrel area of the district. Maoist leaders in Naxal uniform stormed the area and forcibly stopped the road construction work.

The rebels while issuing warnings to road construction workers and contractors told them to desist from resuming work. The ultras also torched water tankers, pickup vehicles, concrete mixer grinder machines, and other equipment.