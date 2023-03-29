Narayanpur: A group of four to five ultras of the CPI(Maoist), a proscribed outfit, raided a village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district and killed former deputy Sarpanch and BJP leader Ramji Daudi. The rebels rained wooden sticks on Ramji while he was sleeping. Later, the Naxalites put a wooden stick on his throat and then pressed it from both ends. He died on the spot.

Tension has been running high since the incident. The shocking incident took place between 10 to 11 pm on Tuesday night. Sources said a group of four to five rebels wearing Naxal outfits killed the former deputy Sarpanch of Rajpur Gram Panchayat on Tuesday night between 10 and 11 o'clock. The deputy Sarpanch belonging to Jhara Hardai village was sleeping after having dinner. Suddenly, a group of 4 to 5 Naxalites appeared on the scene. The Naxalites took Ramji out of the house and rained wooden sticks on him.

On Wednesday morning, the demise of former deputy Sarpanch spread like a wildfire. A police team also rushed to the spot and took the body in their possession. Police have begun questioning the people. The body was brought to Dhanora police station and later moved it to the district hospital for postmortem.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch three vehicles engaged in sand mining, Gangalur Area Committee of Naxalites takes responsibility