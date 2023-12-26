Panaji: A fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy suffered a tyre burst on the taxiway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Tuesday afternoon, just before it was to undertake a routine sortie, officials said. Due to the tyre burst, the aircraft - MiG-29K - got stranded on the taxiway, but nobody was injured. As a result of the incident, the authorities shut the airport's runway for operations till 4 pm, affecting the services of passenger flights, they said.

"When the aircraft was on the taxiway ahead of its routine sortie, it suffered a tyre burst. Immediately after that, the fire brigade and other services were pressed into action," a navy spokesperson said. The single-pilot aircraft will be moved away from the taxiway, he said. The official did not specify the time of the incident.