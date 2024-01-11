Chennai: National Youth Day is celebrated across the country on January 12 to commomerate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Department of Youth Affairs is gearing up for the day, with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country's young demographic.

This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments. 'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from Nehru Yuva Kendra, NSS units and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for Bharat. Youth Clubs affiliated to NYK will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere.

A week long road safety awareness campaign will be conducted at major cities and 750 districts headquarters of the country on 12th January. In the state of Tamilnadu, road safety campaign will be organised in collaboration with Transport & Road Safety Department & Traffic Police in the cities like Chennai, Coimbatore & Madurai and in all district headquarters. Volunteers are registered for these events through MY Bharat digital platform (https://mybharat.gov.in).

Trained road safety volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic in traffic choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities like street plays, flash mob, rallies etc. More than 7000 volunteers will participate in the campaign in Tamilnadu.

The Channai city based road traffic awareness campaign will be flagged of by the Minister of Environment & Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan at the National Youth Day function to be held at Guru Nanak College, Velachery on 12th January at 11.00 am. Arrangements have been made to conduct road safety awareness programmes in the cities of Madurai & Coimbatore and district headquarters as well.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister is inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival at Nashik Maharashtra on 12th January and will address the youth of the nation. A district level mega program on National Youth Day 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda, followed by a live screening of the Prime Minister's address to the nation. A cultural program showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the districts shall also be presented at the end of the program