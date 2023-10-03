Hyderabad: The National Wildlife Week, observed from October 2nd to 8th annually, stands as a crucial event in the nation's conservation calendar. This week-long celebration urges the people to promote the safeguarding and preservation of animal life. Its core objective is to educate individuals about the intricacies of animal life, urging them to refrain from killing animals for any sort of reason.

The essence of the week lies in fostering empathy and compassion towards the animal kingdom, ultimately striving for a harmonious coexistence where humans play an active role in ensuring the well-being of these creatures.

Theme of National Wildlife Week 2023- The theme for this year has been kept as 'Partnership for Wildlife Conservation'. This theme guides conversations, conservation endeavors, and public awareness campaigns, channeling efforts towards collaborative actions aimed at preserving and protecting wildlife. Each year, a specific theme is carefully chosen, serving as a focal point to rally efforts, disseminate accurate information, and heighten awareness among the general populace.

History of Wildlife Week- The history of Wildlife Week traces back to 1952 when the Wildlife Board of India was established, conceiving the idea of a week dedicated to raising awareness regarding India's wildlife preservation goals. Initially marked as Wildlife Day in 1955, it evolved into Wildlife Week in 1957, to provide the initiative a broader perspective and more encompassing approach to conservation efforts.

Importance of wildlife conservation- Emphasising on the significance of wildlife conservation, the National Wildlife Day is now marked twice a year on September 4 and February 22. The alarming reality of species extinction, with over 99% of Earth's 4 billion species now extinct, is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this issue. This rapid loss of biodiversity poses a significant threat to our ecological equilibrium, potentially leading to the extinction of critical flora and fauna, integral components of our delicate ecosystem.

A substantial portion of the world's biodiversity is under threat, including 25% of mammals, 1 in 6 bird species, and 40% of amphibians, totaling 35,000 species. This highlights the pressing need to implement effective conservation measures. Preserving the natural habitats of animals and plants is paramount, guaranteeing a sustainable cohabitation and underscoring the essence of National Wildlife Day.

Objectives of Wildlife Week-

Creating awareness about the protection and conservation of wildlife Educating the populace about the significance of wildlife conservation Establishing additional services to fortify wildlife protection mechanisms Providing a platform for discussing pertinent issues related to wildlife protection and conservation