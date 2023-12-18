NATIONAL MINORITIES RIGHTS DAY 2023 CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Hyderabad: National Minorities Rights Day is observed every year on December 18. The nation's dedication to defending the rights of racial, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities is emphasised on this day. India observes this day annually with the goals of raising awareness, promoting understanding and standing up for the rights of marginalised communities.

Defining Minorities- According to the United Nations, a minority group is any community that is less prevalent and socially, politically, and economically controlling inside a particular nation. These groups coexist within the larger national framework, despite possible differences in culture, ethnicity, or race. The essential principles of justice and equality are the rights of these minorities.

Historical context- On December 18, 1992, Minorities Rights Day was established by the UN Declaration's adoption. This proclamation placed a strong focus on minorities' rights to exercise their faith, enjoy their own culture, and communicate in their native tongue without facing prejudice.

India's establishment of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act (1992) was a key response to this. Protecting and advancing the rights of the nation's minority communities is the commission's mission.

Theme - The theme for this year’s Minority Rights Day is "Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion." It promotes an inclusive strategy in which people from different backgrounds can live in harmony and advance the country as a whole.

Significance- It is hard to undervalue the importance of celebrating Minorities Rights Day. It serves as a platform for sparking curiosity, raising consciousness, and strengthening political resolve to protect and advance minority communities' rights.

Acknowledging and appreciating variety is essential to society's overall development and to maintaining political stability. The peaceful coexistence of nations depends on people's fundamental right to belong to different national, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities.

The role of the National Commission for Minorities- In order to guarantee the preservation and advancement of minority rights in India, the National Commission for Minorities is essential. The government has designated six religious communities as minority groups, acknowledging the nation's diversity: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians (Parsis), and Jains. The commission actively participates in initiatives that improve these communities' well-being and belief in responsibility.

About the Minority Affairs Ministry- The Ministry of Social Justice & Environment divided into the Ministry of Minority Affairs on January 29, 2006, to provide a more targeted response to issues concerning the registered minority populations, which include Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, and Jainites. The Ministry develops overall policy and plans, coordinates, assesses, and reviews the development program and regulatory framework for the benefit of minority communities.

Rights of minorities according to Indian Constitution-

Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees citizens' "equality before the law" and "equal protection of the laws."

Article 15: Discrimination against citizens on the basis of race, religion, caste, sex, or place of birth is forbidden.

Article 16: It guarantees all people equal treatment in situations of employment or nomination to any state post.

Article 25: Freedom of conscience and the right to openly declare, practice, and spread one's faith.

Article 26: The right of all religious groups to manage their own affairs.

Article 27: The prohibition against paying taxes to support or propagate a specific religion or denomination.

Article 28: The right of individuals to participate in religious worship or instruction in educational institutions is upheld.

Article 29: The right to preserve one's own language, script, or culture is granted to each people residing in India.

Article 30: The right to create and run independent educational institutions belongs to all minorities. Aid to institutions run by minorities shall not be denied by the state on the basis of discrimination.