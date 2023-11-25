Hyderabad: National Milk Day in India celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the man behind the White Revolution, on November 26. This day holds immense significance in acknowledging the dairy sector's transformative impact on the nation's economy, agriculture, and social development.

History- The foundation of National Milk Day honors the initiative efforts of Dr. Verghese Kurien, who revolutionised the dairy industry in India. Dr. Kurien's instrumental role in founding the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and establishing Amul, the largest dairy cooperative in the country, laid the foundation for India's White Revolution.

Significance- National Milk Day serves as a tribute to Dr. Kurien's contributions and the success of the White Revolution, which significantly enhanced milk production and transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer. It also highlights the importance of dairy farming in rural livelihoods and the country's overall growth.

Mission- The mission of National Milk Day is to raise awareness about the significance of dairy farming, the nutritional benefits of milk, and the socio-economic impact of the dairy sector on millions of rural households. It aims to highlight the role of cooperatives in empowering farmers, promoting sustainable practices, and ensuring fair returns for their produce.

Objective- The objective of National Milk Day is to educate the public about the pivotal role of milk and dairy products in nutrition, health, and overall well-being through various educational initiatives, seminars, and campaigns. It seeks to promote dairy farming as a viable means of livelihood, promoting rural development and economic empowerment.

Dr. Verghese Kurien's legacy continues to inspire generations, emphasising the transformative power of grassroots cooperatives in uplifting the lives of farmers and rural communities. His vision of 'Operation Flood,' aimed at making India self-sufficient in milk production, remains a shining example of successful agricultural development.

Celebrating the White Revolution- The White Revolution, headed by Dr. Kurien, transformed India's dairy landscape by introducing innovative practices, technology, and cooperative models. It empowered dairy farmers, particularly women, and uplifted countless lives by providing a sustainable source of income and improving living standards.

National Milk Day stands as evidence of the resilience of the Indian dairy industry. It celebrates the spirit of cooperation, innovation, and the tireless efforts of individuals like Dr. Kurien who revolutionised the agricultural sector, covering the way for a self-sufficient and prosperous India.