NATIONAL MATHEMATICS DAY 2023 REMEMBERING SRINIVASA RAMANUJAN WHO RESHAPED 20TH CENTURY MATHEMATICS

Hyderabad: National Mathematics Day, observed on December 22, marks the birth anniversary of the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. His contributions to number theory, infinite series, and mathematical analysis have been instrumental and thus this day celebrates his works.

Who was Srinavasa Ramanujan? Born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Ramanujan showed an early affinity for mathematics, ultimately leaving an indelible mark on the field despite facing health challenges and a lack of formal training.

Ramanujan's contributions: Ramanujan's contributions to mathematics are vast and influential. His work spanned diverse areas, including infinite series, mathematical analysis, number theory, continuing fractions, game theory and modular forms. His discoveries in the early 20th century had a profound impact on various mathematical concepts.

Ramanujan's achievements: One of Ramanujan's significant achievements was his formulation of an infinite series for π (pi) in 1914. This formula laid the groundwork for many algorithms used today, addressing one of mathematics' most critical tasks—finding an exact approximation of π. His exploration of game theory led to innovative ideas that continue to influence this branch of mathematics.

Theta function: Ramanujan's mock theta function, a concept in modular forms, showcased his depth of mathematical insight. The Ramanujan Number, particularly 1729 (also known as the Ramanujan-Hardy Number), revealed his ability to find unique properties in mathematical relationships, as demonstrated by its representation as the sum of two cubes in two different ways.

Circle method: Ramanujan, in collaboration with GH Hardy, developed the circle method, a technique that contributed to solving complex problems in the 20th century, such as Waring's conjecture. His papers, published in the Indian Mathematical Society Journal in 1911, demonstrated an impressive compilation of about 3,900 results, showcasing his talent for equations and identities.

Ramanujan's legacy: Despite his early departure from the world at the age of 32, Ramanujan's legacy still exists. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh honoured him during a ceremony in 2012, officially declaring December 22 as National Mathematics Day. The Ramanujan Math Park in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated in 2017, further commemorating his contributions.

The Man Who Knew Infinity: In recognition of Ramanujan's life, a biographical film titled 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' was released in 2016, throwing light on his journey and his unparalleled impact on the world of mathematics.

Importance of Mathematics: The broader importance of mathematics in everyday life cannot be overstated. Often referred to as the universal language of pattern, shape and numbers, mathematics serves as a toolbox for problem-solving and understanding the world around us. It leads to critical thinking, logical reasoning and problem-solving skills in individuals across diverse professions and daily activities.

Diverse role of Mathematics: Mathematics plays a vital role in various occupations. It is a fundamental language used by scientists to explain natural laws, enabling us to make sense of phenomena ranging from planetary movements to plant growth. In essence, mathematics is the foundation of innovations, technology, architecture and numerous aspects of our daily lives.

Future of Mathematics: The future of mathematics appears promising, with anticipated developments in computational methods, algorithms and applied math discoveries. Fields such as big data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and advancements in Topology and Quantum field theory are expected to shape the evolving landscape of mathematics.