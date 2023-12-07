New Delhi: National highway projects totalling 43,856 kilometres are under construction stage in the country, Parliament was informed on Thursday. These national highways are being constructed at a cost of over Rs 9,60,103 crore, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha.

According to the data shared by the minister, as of October 31, the total length of national highways in the country is about 1,46,145 km against 91,287 km as of March 31, 2014. The total number of under-construction national highway projects is 1,609. These projects are coming up across various states and UTs, Gadkari said.

The government has taken a number of steps to ensure the timely completion of projects like awarding projects after adequate preparation in terms of land acquisition and pre-construction activities, streamlining the land acquisition notification process, simplifying the procedure for approval of GAD (General Arrangement Drawing) by Railways, among others.