Hyderabad: National Farmers' Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, holds significance in India as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Choudhary Charan Singh, the country's fifth Prime Minister. The celebrations, observed on December 23, aim to honour the invaluable contributions of farmers and create awareness about their role in the nation's economy.

Who was Choudhary Charan Singh? Choudhary Charan Singh, a prominent leader and advocate for farmers, briefly served as the Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980. Born on December 23, 1902, in a middle-class peasant family in Uttar Pradesh, he was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's teachings. Charan Singh actively participated in the independence movement and dedicated his political career to addressing the challenges faced by farmers in rural India.

Choudhary Charan Singh's tenure: As the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh played a pivotal role in implementing land reforms and introducing farmer-friendly legislation. Notable among these were the Land Utilisation Bill of 1939 and the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939. As the agriculture minister in 1952, he led efforts to abolish the zamindari system in Uttar Pradesh, drafting the UP Zamindari and Land Reforms Bill himself. On December 23, 1978, Charan Singh founded the Kisan Trust, a non-political and non-profit organisation dedicated to educating rural masses, combating injustice and fostering solidarity among farmers.

Agriculture, the backbone of India's economy: The agriculture sector remains the backbone of India's economy, contributing 16% to the GDP and employing approximately 52% of the population. Its role in economic growth is evident, with a 17.8% contribution to the Gross Value Added (GVA). Agriculture also significantly contributes to the country's exports, reaching $50.2 billion in 2021-22.

Challenges faced by Indian farmers: However, the challenges faced by Indian farmers are daunting. Unpredictable weather conditions, such as unseasonal rains and hail during harvesting, often lead to crop losses, pushing farmers into debt. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2022, one farmer or farm labourer dies by suicide every hour in India, reflecting the severity of the crisis. Deaths by suicide of those involved in farming continued to increase in 2022. According to the data released on December 4, 2023, some 11,290 suicide cases were reported from across the country last year.

State-wise data: Maharashtra saw the highest suicides of 4,248 farmers and farmhands. Not only was this number the highest, but the state contributed to 38 per cent of all deaths by suicide cases of those involved in agriculture. The second-highest number of cases were recorded from Karnataka (2,392), followed by Andhra Pradesh (917), Tamil Nadu (728) and Madhya Pradesh (641).

Welfare schemes: To address these challenges, the Indian government has implemented various farmer welfare schemes. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, launched in 2019, provides pensions to small and marginal farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme aim to provide affordable crop insurance against natural risks. Additionally, initiatives like the Kisan Credit Card scheme, e-NAM scheme (Electronic National Agricultural Market), and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund have been introduced to support farmers in various aspects, from credit access to better market opportunities and infrastructure development.

Stubble burning: Stubble burning control involves the implementation of the Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Punjab compensates small farmers Rs 100 per quintal for paddy residue management, while Haryana incentivizes the non-burning of crop residue for farmers selling paddy.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana: For crop insurance, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme aim to provide affordable coverage. In 2023-24, Rs 13,625 crore is allocated, a slight increase from 2021-22. The International Year of Millets, declared by the UN, sees India contributing USD five lakhs to the FAO for millet promotion and supporting millet products and startups.

Production Linked Incentive Scheme: The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry, launched in March 2021, allocates Rs 10,900 crore for manufacturing incentives. Agricultural credit has seen a 7.8% CAGR increase over 10 years, exceeding the target of Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. The Kisan Credit Card scheme, initiated in 1998, has expanded to meet various needs of farmers, while the e-NAM scheme facilitates transparent online bidding for farmers.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund: The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, approved in July 2020 with Rs 1 lakh crore size, offers interest subvention for loans up to Rs 2 crore. The Farmers’ Portal serves as a comprehensive platform for farmers' informational needs in agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries sectors, streamlining access to relevant information.

Year of Millets: The year 2023 has been declared the 'Year of Millets' by the United Nations General Assembly, emphasising the promotion of millet production and consumption. India has contributed to this initiative by supporting millet products and startups to enhance domestic consumption and exports.

Agriculture 4.0: Precision farming, often called Agriculture 4.0, is gaining traction as an advanced method to enhance sustainable farm management. This approach focuses on utilising innovative smart technologies to improve yield quality and quantity while minimising environmental impact.