Hyderabad: National Cadet Corps Day in India is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November, marking the foundation day of the National Cadet Corps on November 25, 1948. This day recognises the invaluable contribution of the NCC in shaping the youth into responsible citizens and leaders.

History- The National Cadet Corps was established with the aim of grooming the youth into disciplined, responsible, and patriotic citizens. It draws inspiration from the ideals of leadership, unity, and service to the nation. The NCC's inception aimed to create a platform for youth engagement, instilling qualities of leadership and camaraderie.

Significance- National Cadet Corps Day serves as a tribute to the cadets and officers involved in the program and their commitment to nation-building. It highlights the NCC's role in promoting discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service among the youth, preparing them to contribute positively to society.

Mission- The NCC's mission is to develop character, comradeship, discipline, leadership, and a secular outlook among young citizens. It aims to channelise the energy and enthusiasm of the youth in constructive activities while promoting national integration and social harmony.

Objective- Through a structured program encompassing various activities such as drills, social services, adventure sports, and community engagement, the NCC aims to develop a sense of duty, selfless service, and leadership qualities among the cadets. It encourages them to contribute meaningfully to the welfare of society and the nation. The National Cadet Corps provides a platform for holistic development, promoting a sense of responsibility towards the country and its people.

Role of NCC in India- The NCC plays a pivotal role in shaping the character and outlook of millions of young Indians. It provides opportunities for personal growth, and skill development, and inculcates values such as teamwork, discipline, and social responsibility. The NCC cadets often actively participate in disaster relief, community development projects, and national events, showcasing their commitment to serving the nation.