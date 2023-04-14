NATIONAL AGRICULTURE MARKET PORTAL TO HELP FARMERS IN SELLING PRODUCE PM MODI

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he believes that with the help of the National Agriculture Market eNAM portal the farmers will be able to decide the place time and price of selling their products and reduce the burden on the consumers I firmly believe that now my farmers would decide where when and at what price their produce will be sold And it is my belief that there would be no burden on the consumer the Prime Minister said in a statementNational Agriculture Market eNAM is a panIndia electronic trading portal which networks the existing Agricultural Produce Market CommitteeAPMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer s Welfare informed in a press releaseLaunched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 2016 eNAM is completely funded by the Central Government and is implemented by Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium SFAC under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers WelfareThe eNAM platform promotes better marketing opportunities for the farmers to sell their products through an online competitive and transparent price discovery system and online payment facility The eNAM portal provides single window services for all APMCrelated information and services This includes commodity arrivals quality and prices buy and sell offers and epayment settlement directly into farmers accounts among other services It aims to promote uniformity in agriculture marketing by streamlining procedures across the integrated markets removing information asymmetry between buyers and sellers and promoting realtime price discovery based on actual demand and supply the Ministry statedAs per the Ministry the eNAM aims to integrate markets first at the state level and eventually across the country through a common online market platform which can facilitate panIndia trade in agricultural commodities It also aims to streamline marketingtransaction procedures and make them uniform across all markets to promote the efficient functioning of the marketsIt further aims to promote better marketing opportunities for farmerssellers through online access to more buyersmarkets removal of information asymmetry between farmer and trader better and realtime price discovery based on actual demand and supply of agricommodities transparency in the auction process prices commensurate with the quality of produce online payment etc that contribute to marketing efficiency the Ministry addedIts other objective is to establish quality assaying systems for quality assurance to promote informed bidding by buyers and to promote stable prices and availability of quality products to consumersAs per the Ministry so far more than 175 crore Farmers and 243 Lakh traders have registered on the eNAM platform as on March 31 2023 2575 FPOs have been onboarded on the eNAM platform and a traded value worth Rs 250 lakh crore has been recorded on the eNAM platform As on March 16 2023 1361 mandis of 23 States and four UTs have been integrated with the eNAM platform In addition to this the Electronic National Agriculture Market eNAM initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture won Platinum Award 1st in the Digital Empowerment of Citizens CategoryThe major benefits of the eNAM include transparent online trading with enhanced accessibility to the market realtime price discovery for better and stable price realization for producers reduced transaction costs for buyers and availability of information on the eNAM mobile app about commodity pricesThe details of the price of the commodity sold along with quantity are received through SMS Quality certification more efficient supply chain and warehousebased sales and online payment directly to the bank accounts of the farmers are the other benefits of the schemeThe outcomes of the scheme include a single license for trading across all markets in a State a single point of market fee an electronic auction for transparent price discovery easier norms for obtaining trading licenses abolition of fragmented markets seamless transfer of agricultural commodities improved supplychain and reduced wastage increased price share for the farmers wholesale based sales quality based informed training the Ministry stated ANI