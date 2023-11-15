NATION CELEBRATES BHAI DOOJ PM MODI UNION MINISTERS EXTEND GREETINGS

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended their warm greetings to the nation on Wednesday.

"It is a festival symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. My heartfelt wishes to all family members across the country on this auspicious occasion," PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Greetings to all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolising the love and affection between brothers and sisters," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt wishes to you all on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a festival that reflects the love, trust, and affection between sisters and brothers," Rajnath Singh wished greetings on the occasion.

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy lives by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads. The occasion is further marked by the exchange of gifts and sweets between brothers and sisters, reinforcing their bond.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika.

This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal. In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Sisters apply tilak to their brother's foreheads and follow other rituals such as fasting and puja on this day to wish them a long and prosperous life. In return, brothers give their sisters a gift and promise to always protect them. Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are quite similar up to an extent, however, on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers like they do on Raksha Bandhan.