New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first semi-high-speed train from Sahibabad station of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor on Friday. The train will open its doors to passengers on October 21, a day following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The inauguration event will also witness PM Modi taking a ride on a RAPIDX train.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at Sahibabad RAPIDX Station, Uttar Pradesh at around 11.15 am.

Marking the launch of the RRTS in India, Modi flagged off the RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai. The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai has five stations Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the trains of the RRTS will be known as 'NaMo Bharat'. Taking to X, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said, "The Priority Corridor RRTS project related to the aspirations of crores of people is ready to get on track. PM Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation tomorrow i.e. on 20th October. This Regional Rapid Transit System of the country will be known as NaMo Bharat."

In another post on X, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Hours of travel now in minutes! PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor i.e. Namo Bharat and will flag off the Namo Bharat train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot. I will also be present on this occasion."

According to the officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), each RRTS train will include a general coach designed to accommodate a medical stretcher and a wheelchair, a feature aimed at making the journey easier for those in need of medical attention.