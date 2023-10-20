'NaMo Bharat': PM Modi flags off India's 1st Regional Rapid Transit System
Published: 53 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first semi-high-speed train from Sahibabad station of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor on Friday. The train will open its doors to passengers on October 21, a day following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The inauguration event will also witness PM Modi taking a ride on a RAPIDX train.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at Sahibabad RAPIDX Station, Uttar Pradesh at around 11.15 am.
Marking the launch of the RRTS in India, Modi flagged off the RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai. The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai has five stations Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the trains of the RRTS will be known as 'NaMo Bharat'. Taking to X, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said, "The Priority Corridor RRTS project related to the aspirations of crores of people is ready to get on track. PM Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation tomorrow i.e. on 20th October. This Regional Rapid Transit System of the country will be known as NaMo Bharat."
-
करोड़ो लोगों की आकांक्षाओं से जुड़े #RRTS प्रोजेक्ट के प्रायोरिटी कॉरिडोर पटरी पर रफ्तार भरने के लिए तैयार है।— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 19, 2023
PM श्री @narendramodi जी कल यानि 20 अक्टूबर को इसे राष्ट्र को समर्पित करेंगे।
देश के इस रीजनल रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम को #NaMoBharat के नाम से जाना जाएगा।@officialncrtc pic.twitter.com/C5xmbZexnI
In another post on X, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Hours of travel now in minutes! PM Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor i.e. Namo Bharat and will flag off the Namo Bharat train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot. I will also be present on this occasion."
-
घंटों का सफर अब मिनटों में!— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 20, 2023
PM @narendramodi जी आज दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद-मेरठ #RRTS कॉरिडोर यानि #NamoBharat के प्राथमिकता वाले खंड का शुभारंभ करेंगे व साहिबाबाद को दुहाई डिपो से जोड़ने वाली नमो भारत ट्रेन को रवाना करेंगे।
इस अवसर पर मेरी भी उपस्थिति रहेगी।@PMOIndia @officialncrtc pic.twitter.com/Yy4jvpRz55
According to the officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), each RRTS train will include a general coach designed to accommodate a medical stretcher and a wheelchair, a feature aimed at making the journey easier for those in need of medical attention.
The Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad corridor, the foundation stone for which was laid by PM Modi on 8th March 2019, will connect Delhi to Meerut with a travel time of less than an hour. According to the NCRTC website, the design speed of RAPIDX is 180 kilometres per hour with an operation speed of 160 kmph.