MYANMAR ARMY PERSONNEL WHO ENTERED MIZORAM TO BE REPATRIATED SOON

New Delhi: The Myanmar army personnel, who entered Mizoram escaping a massive firefighting with the rebel forces in the neighbouring country, would be repatriated soon, government officials confirmed to ETV Bharat on Saturday. “Yes, all the Myanmar army personnel, who entered Mizoram in the last couple of days, will be sent back,” sources in the government said.

At least 280-300 Myanmar army personnel fled to India as fighting escalated between rebel forces in Myanmar and the junta regime. In the just concluded conference of the North East Council (NEC) held in Shillong, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation.

“From time to time, people from Myanmar, including the Myanmar army, came to Mizoram as the situation in the neighbouring country deteriorated. On humanitarian grounds we allowed them to stay,” Lalduhoma said in Shillong.

Sources said that Lalduhoma during his meeting with Shah appealed to the Home Minister to take steps to send the Myanmar army back to their country. “The Chief Minister of Mizoram has discussed the issue with the Union Home Minister,” said Anggu, principal secretary to Lalduhoma, while speaking to this correspondent.

According to Anggu, the Home Minister has assured the Mizoram government of taking all required steps in this direction. “Yes, all Myanmarese soldiers will be sent back. Earlier also we have sent all such army personnel, who entered India,” said an Assam Rifles official.

It may be recalled that Assam Rifles guard India’s international border with Myanmar. On November 2023, 29 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram following intense gunfights with the militia group People’s Defence Force (PDF), were sent back to their country.

As of now, more than 100 Myanmar army personnel have been escorted back to their country. Earlier, Myanmar soldiers were airlifted by defence authorities to Moreh along the Manipur-Myanmar border from where they were sent to Tamu, the nearest Myanmarese town.