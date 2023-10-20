MUST ENSURE MANUAL SCAVENGING IS ERADICATED SC INCREASES SEWER DEATH COMPENSATION TO RS 30 LAKHS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government authorities to pay a compensation Rs 30 lakhs to the kin of those who die while cleaning sewers. A bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar expressed anguish at the practice of manual scavenging, which still continues. The bench directed that in case of death while cleaning sewers compensation must be Rs 30 lakhs and those who suffer permanent disabilities while cleaning sewers should be paid Rs 20 lakhs as minimum compensation. Justice Bhat said the authorities have to pay up to Rs 10 lakhs if the cleaner suffers other disabilities.

The bench said the Central and the State governments must ensure that manual scavenging is completely eradicated and issued a slew of directions. The detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day. The apex court directed that the government agencies must coordinate to ensure that such incidents do not occur and the High Courts are not precluded from monitoring the cases related to sewer deaths.