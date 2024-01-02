New Delhi: A day after four Meitei Muslims were shot dead by a group of armed miscreants at the Lilong town in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing ethnic violence in the north-eastern state.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Maulana Madani urged them to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

"The victims, Muhammad Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Muhammad Azad Khan (40), and Muhammad Hussain (22), were members of the Meiti Pangal community, residing in an area that had, until recently, remained unaffected by the ethnic conflict between Meiti and Kuki groups. But, these innocent Muslims are now paying the price for the state government's failure to curb the violence even after eight months since the violence broke out in the state", a statement from the Jamiat said.

Stressing the government's paramount responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens, Maulana Madani has "called for a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident's background, including allegations of attempted extortion." In the letter, the Jamiat chief has also appealed for reasonable compensation to be provided to the families of the deceased and comprehensive medical assistance for the injured. He has also instructed state Jamiat leaders to actively participate in efforts to establish peace in the affected areas.