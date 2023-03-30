Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai on January 29, a police official said on Thursday. A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu Sakal Samaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in Telangana capital Hyderabad, has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A(I)(a) for allegedly making provocative statements aimed at a community at the event, the official said. The morcha was held to discuss various issues facing the Hindu community, especially women.

Earlier, Telangana High Court ordered the conditional release of expelled BJP leader T Raja Singh, arrested under stringent Preventive Detention (PD) law, over alleged remarks about Prophet Mohammad. State High Court after arguments from both sides ordered the release of the suspended BJP leader over conditions of not conducting rallies and press meets.

"High Court set aside the PD Act and gave some conditions that T Raja Singh can't take out rallies and can't address the media and that no derogatory comments be posted on social media in the future. So today's rally, at least, won't be held," Karuna Sagar, Raja Singh's Advocate told a media person. Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was booked under the PD Act and sent to Cherlapally Jail on August 25. (With Agency Inputs)