Mumbai: IPS Officer Krishna Prakash from Mumbai achieved an exceptional feat on Sunday by becoming the first man to have swum from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves, against the tidal flow of the water. The official shared the tale of his achievement on Twitter on Friday, wherein he shared how he covered a distance of over 16 km in a time span of 5 hours 26 minutes.

"Today I completed the daunting task of swimming from the Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the high tides towards gateway I decided to do it from the reverse side against the waves. I could swim a distance of 16.20 kms in 5 hrs 26 minutes. This expedition is dedicated to’ Drowning Prevention Awareness’. Trust my adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to bag Olympic medal in 10k open water swimming," the official wrote in his Twitter post, coupled with a short video of his adventure.

He also tagged the Maharashtra Olympic Association in his post, as he expressed the hope that the youth in the country will try and take inspiration from his adventure and reach the Olympics to showcase their caliber. The post in turn received a lot of congratulatory messages, praising the official for his achievement and hailing him for being the energetic and inspirational person he is.

This is not the first time that Prakash has achieved a commendable feat in the sports forte. He was earlier hailed for completing the Ironman Triathlon in 2017, which requires the participants to complete a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180.2-kilometer bicycle ride, and a 42.2 km run in 16–17 hours. across a time span of three days. It is considered one of the most challenging marathons in the world.