Kolkata Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said Tuesday morning that he has reached New Delhi for some personal work This came hours after his family especially his worried son claimed that he was untraceable since late Monday evening Speaking to reporters Roy said that he has come on a visit to the national capital but he has no specific agenda I have been an MP for several years Can I not come to Delhi Earlier I used to come to Delhi regularly Roy said speaking to reporters The former railway minister s son Subhragshu Roy had even lodged a police complaint Reacting on his disappearance BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that Mukul Roy had gone missing a long time ago There is no news of him for the last six months he alleged adding that Roy is a great leader Why is there no news of him he questioned remarking that no one cares about the leader anymore Roy who was once a stalwart leader has maintained a low profile following his homecoming into the TMCAmid reports of sudden disappearance there were speculations in Bengal political circles about his next political move Roy joined the saffron camp in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership He was known to be the second in command in the TMC after Mamata Banerjee before he switched over to the BJP In the saffron camp Roy was made the national vicepresident and was appointed as the convener of the West Bengal BJP s panchayat committee He played a key role in the states panchayat polls in 2018 He led BJP to win 5779gram panchayat seats thus successfully overtaking the Left and becoming the secondlargest party in the state The TMC bagged 38000 seats in the local body polls The political leader has been keeping a low profile since thenMukul also won the Krishnanagar MLA seat in 2021 on a BJP ticket However he later switched sides and came back to the TMC fold after the 2021 Assembly election results Party sources revealed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Roy a couple of times inquiring about his health The leader was admitted to a private hospital recently following reports of his deteriorating health This was deemed as a signal to the party cadre and Roy to set things in order ahead of the panchayat polls which is due later this year Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari one of the TMC turncoats who joined the saffron camp filed a complaint against Roy s defection However the complaint was dismissed by the Assembly Speaker