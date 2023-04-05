MP GIRL INGESTS MOBILE PHONE IN A FIT OF RAGE UNDERGOES RISKY SURGERY

Gwalior: An unusual incident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior took everyone by surprise. A girl, in a fit of rage, ingested an analog (button keypad) cellphone. But before she could realize her folly, she was writhing in excruciating stomach pain. The victim also had recurring bouts of trauma.

Upon seeing her medical condition deteriorating, the family members of the victim rushed her to a hospital. Doctors attending to the patient, after more than an hour-long surgery, were successful in taking out the mobile phone stuck in the upper portion of her stomach.

The victim Anu belonging to Bhind district in Gwalior was quarreling with her brother. The altercation between the duo aggravated in the heat of the moment, she swallowed her mobile. When she complained of stomach pain, she was immediately rushed to Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior. Doctors after more than an hour-long complicated surgery took out a mobile stuck in her stomach.

The victim was first taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital and thereafter she was referred to GRMC Hospital in Gwalior. When doctors conducted an ultrasound on the victim, then it was detected that the cellphone was stuck in the upper portion of her stomach.

Dr Naveen Kushwaha, principal of the GRMC Medical College and Hospital who was also a part of the team of surgeons, said, "We encountered a mobile phone ingesting case for the first time. The mobile was stuck on the upper portion of the stomach. It was a risky and complicated operation. But our team of doctors were successful in taking out the mobile from the patient's stomach."