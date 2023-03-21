Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday visited villages in Vidisha district to take stock of crops damaged by hailstorm and unseasonal rains, and announced financial aid of Rs 32,000 per hectare in event of 50 per cent crop loss and other relief measures for farmers.

Payments under the crop insurance scheme will be given separately to the farmers, official sources quoted Chouhan as saying during the visit. Chouhan also directed officials to assess the damage caused to horticulture crops so that affected cultivators can be compensated, official sources said.

The chief minister took stock of damaged crops in villages falling under Gulabganj tehsil and assured the affected farmers that a comprehensive survey will be conducted to compensate them for losses, they said. Chouhan asked officials to conduct the survey in a transparent manner and display the list of beneficiaries at panchayat buildings.

The CM said in the event of more than 50 per cent crop loss, Rs 32,000 per hectare aid will be given to the farmers. For the loss of cows/ buffaloes they will get Rs 37,500 per head of cattle, Rs 20,000 will be paid for heifer, Rs 4,000 for sheep and goats and Rs 100 per unit for cocks and hens that perished, said the sources.

Compensation will also be paid for damage caused to houses, they said. Chouhan assured the cultivators that the date of loan recovery will be extended and interest incurred on farm loans will be paid by the government. Loan at zero per cent interest rate will be provided to them till the next harvest, the sources said.

He further said the deadline for purchasing crops at minimum support price (MSP) will be extended and marriage of the affected farmers' daughters will be done under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, which has a provision to provide an aid of Rs 56,000 to the eligible family.

Chouhan said he feels the pain of the farmers and assured them all help from the government. The chief minister hugged the farmers and spoke to them while visiting their agriculture fields in Patwarikhedi, one of the villages toured by him, the sources added. (PTI)