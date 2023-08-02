New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that different central armed police forces (CAPFs) as well as Central Police Organizations (including Delhi Police) has approximately 1,14, 245 vacant posts at present, out of which 3075 are in group A, 15861 in group B and 95309 are in Group C.

Informing this in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said that 16356 posts of Scheduled Castes (SC), 8759 posts of Scheduled Tribes (ST), 21974 posts of Other Backward Class (OBC), 7394 posts of economically weaker section and 59762 posts of the general category are vacant.

The different CAPFs organisations include Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Industrial Security Force CISF).

“Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. Advertisements to fill up the various posts are published as and when a vacancy arises and appointment letters are issued after completion of the recruitment process as per rules,” Mishra said. In 2023, advertisements for about 31879 posts were published out of which 1126 have been filled up. The Ministry reviews the recruitment progress regularly to ensure that vacant posts get filled up in a time-bound manner, the minister said.

Meanwhile, in another query, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said that Delhi police have registered 481 cases of false promises by touts, cheating, overcharging etc. under the Delhi Prevention of Touting & Malpractices Against Tourists Act, 2010. “From last year up to July 15, 481 cases have been reported, out of which 61 cases have concluded into conviction and one case into acquittal,” Rai said.

Asserting that Delhi police take steps from time to time to revamp the Tourist Police, Rai said that a task-oriented training program for every member of the Tourist Police Unit in association with Delhi Tourism Department and other stakeholders, has been prepared. “At least 264 police personnel have been trained so far. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Tourist Police has been prepared and issued,” the minister informed.