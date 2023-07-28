MORE THAN FIVE CRORE CASES PENDING IN COUNTRY GOVT TELLS LOK SABHA

New Delhi: As many as 69,766 cases in the Supreme Court, 60,63,499 cases in the High Courts and 4,42,92,136 cases in the district and subordinates courts are pending in the country, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday. This information was provided as a written response from Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal while replying to a couple of questions from several MPs enquiring about the pendency of cases in the Supreme Court, High Courts and the lower courts in the country.

According to the information furnished by the Union Minister of Law in the House — there are 69,766 cases pending in the Supreme Court while it is 60,63,499 in the High Courts. The Allahabad High Court (as on July 26, 2023) has the maximum number of pending cases with 10,39,879, followed by 7,00,214 in the Bombay High Court, 6,52,093 in Rajasthan High Court, 5,51,953 in Madras High Court, 4,45,498 in Madhya Pradesh High Court and several others.

North-Eastern states such as Manipur (5,034), Tripura (1,174), Meghalaya (1,148) and Sikkim with 157 account for the lowest number of cases pending in the respective High Courts. In district and subordinate courts, as many as 4,42,92,136 cases (as on July 24, 2023) are pending in the country with 1,16,35,286 in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 51,21,209 in Maharashtra, 35,08,123 in Bihar, 29,08,921 in West Bengal and others.

Out of the 34 sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court, two posts are lying vacant while out of 1,114 sanctioned strength of judges in the High Courts, 773 are filled posts while 341 posts of judges are lying vacant (as on July 24, 2023), as per the data provided by the Union Minister. According to the statistics, the Allahabad High Court has the highest number of vacant posts of judges with a total strength of 160,95 is the working strength while 65 are lying vacant, followed by 94 sanctioned strength in the Bombay High Court, 66 is the working strength while 28 seats are lying vacant, while in Punjab and Haryana High Court, 25 posts are lying vacant out of the total strength of 85 and several others. While, in the previous years (as on January 17, 2022), out of the total strength of 1,098 judges in the High Court, 687 have been working while 411 are lying vacant, followed by (as on January 1, 2021), out of the total strength of 1,079 judges in the High Court, 411 are lying vacant while 668 have been working.

