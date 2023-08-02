New Delhi: As many as 23,126 students have availed of the National Fellowship for SC students in the last five years with 6824 in 2018, 4991 in 2019, 3982 in 2020, 3716 in 2021 and 3613 in 2022, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the statistics provided by the government, the maximum number of student beneficiaries who availed of the fellowship was from Uttar Pradesh with 3,276 followed by 2,352 from Karnataka, 1,823 from West Bengal, 1,767 from Tamil Nadu, 1,667 from Andhra Pradesh and others.

This information came as a written response from A Narayanswamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment while replying to a question from CPM MP Dr V Sivadasan enquiring about details of students who availed 'National Fellowship for SC students.

As per the MoS, Uttar Pradesh bagged the top position in this list with a total of 3276 beneficiaries with 906 in 2018, 648 in 2019, 587 in 2020, 544 in 2021, 591 in 2022 followed by 2,352 from Karnataka with 766 in 2018, 578 in 2019, 447 in 2020, 344 in 2021, 217 in 2022, 1,823 in West Bengal with 298 in 2018, 260 in 2019, 302 in 2020, 429 in 2021, 534 in 2022 and others.

To a question on the total amount spent upon the National Fellowship for SC, the Minister in his reply presented data as per which a total of 84427.86 lakhs spent in the last five years with 24519.88 lakhs in 2018, 20407.91 lakhs in 2019, 13310.54 lakhs in 2020, 12785.39 lakhs in 2021 and 13407.14 lakhs in 2022.

