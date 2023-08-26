Hyderabad: After the death of nine people on a train accident due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder at Madurai Railway Junction, the Indians Railways on Saturday yet again reminded about those articles, which cannot be carried by passengers, while travelling on trains. Interestingly, the Indian Railways stated that more than 20 kg of ghee is not permitted to be carried while travelling on trains.

Here's a list of things that cannot be carried while travelling on trains:

1 Wet skins and hides

2 Explosives, inflammable substances and empty gas cylinders

3 Flammable items like kerosene and petrol

4 Ghee up to 20 kg per passenger may be permitted to be carried

5 All varieties of dry grass and leaves and waste paper

6 Dead poultry

7 Acids and other corrosive substances

The railways further stated that it is prohibited for passengers to smoke cigarettes on the train's compartment or station. If passengers are found travelling on a train with inflammable items like firecrackers, stoves, gas and petrol, then a fine of Rs 1,000 can be imposed on them. Passengers can also be booked under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act 1989 for three years, it stated.

Also read: Exclusive: Madurai train fire accident eyewitnesses recount scenes of terror

The guidelines were issued following the Madurai train accident in which nine people were killed. The train was carrying 65 tourists from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The preliminary investigations revealed that an illegal LPG cylinder that was on board the private coach had led to the blaze. Officials fear that the death toll may go up as at least a dozen more have suffered critical burn injuries.