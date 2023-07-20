New Delhi: The Opposition looks all set to corner the government on the Manipur violence during the Monsson session of the Parliament which begins on Thursday.

The Congress demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief the House on the viral video which showed two Kuki-Zomi women paraded naked and sexually assaulted and evoked widespread condemnation across the spectrum.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that our party's demand is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur issue in the House. "...The first demand of our party is for the PM to give a statement in the House on the Manipur issue and give us the opportunity to discuss it. Tomorrow, we want to bring an Adjournment Motion over this," Adhir said.

The other topics such as railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and trade balance between the two countries will come up for discussion in the monsoon session of the Parliament starting from Thursday. Meanwhile, the Centre convened an all-party meeting and in which 34 parties and 44 leaders participated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

He added that in all party meeting, the leaders raised many important issues in front of the government and the meeting was convened for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session which will continue to till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. "Currently, the government have 31 legislative items which have been identified. What we have to bring and what not we will decide later but at least 31 legislative items are fully ready now," he added.

Many Opposition parties have planned to move an adjournment motion over Manipur violence among other issues on day one of the Parliament's Monsoon session on Thursday. The opposition insisted that the discussion should take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Opposition parties have given many suggestions and our alliance leaders have also given. All the parties have demanded to have a discussion on the Manipur issue on which government is ready," he added. "The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Monsoon Session. We have appealed to the Opposition parties to support in the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Joshi said after the all-party meeting.

The government has planned heavy legislative business for the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Thursday with Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, among 31 bills on its agenda. Apart from the Personal Data Protection Bill, the bill to replace the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated in May this year is among other key Bills listed for the monsoon session. The ordinance deals with the control of services in Delhi and was promulgated after the Supreme Court verdict on an appeal by the Delhi government.

Other prominent bills on the agenda of the government include Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019; DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; Mediation Bill, 2021; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Multi-State Cooperative Societics (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, and several others.