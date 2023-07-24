New Delhi: During the ongoing Monsoon session in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended by the Chairman in response to the Opposition's protest concerning the Manipur issue.

The AAP MP was suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue. In a recent Tweet, Singh wrote – “The husband of the woman who was paraded naked in Manipur is a retired subedar of the army who had participated in the Kargil war. Modi ji you are shameless but the whole of India is ashamed. Mother India is ashamed”.

In the previous session also, the APP MP was also suspended from Parliament due to "unruly behaviour." He was suspended then after he was engaged in disruptive conduct by throwing papers at the Chair during the session. Reacting to Sanjay Singh's suspension for the remaining duration of the Monsoon Session, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate"

The motion for Sanjay Singh's suspension was moved by Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal. Chairman Jagadeep Dhankhar sought the approval of the House for the motion and said that Sanjay Singh was being suspended "for having repeatedly violated the directive of the Chair".

Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

Dhankhar had cautioned the AAP member after repeatedly urging AAP members to take their seats. AAP has been among opposition parties demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue. The government had said it is prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur. The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11.