MOMENT OF PRIDE AMIT SHAH ON GUJARAT VILLAGE BEING RECOGNISED AS BEST TOURISM VILLAGE

According to Union Ministry of Tourism, Dhordo has been honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the WTO, a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development. It is a moment of great pride and joy that Dhordo, a village in Gujarat's Kutch, has been recognised as the 'Best Tourism Village' by UNWTO. Since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM @narendramodi Ji has made tireless efforts to develop the area into a world-class tourism site.