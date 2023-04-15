MOHUA IDENTIFIES 10 CITIES ACROSS INDIA AS POOR PERFORMER UNDER SMART CITY MISSION

New Delhi Ten cities including Greater Warangal Aizawal Guwahati Amravati Diu Imphal Port Blair Shillong Puducherry and Kavaratti have been identified as poor performers as far as physical and financial progress of the smarty cities are concerned A government document in possession of Etv Bharat shows that the progress of these cities has been lagging behind and several projects have not been completed even after the fiveyear period since the announcement of the Smart City MissionAmravati for instance has a total project cost of Rs 1812 crores of which the government of India has released only Rs 488 crores The same amount has been released by the state as marching share funds Interestingly none of the 42 planned projects in Amravati have been completed so far In Guwahati out of a total of 185 projects planned only nine have been completed with a total project cost of Rs 2256 crores Similarly in Diu only 14 out of the 50 planned projects have been completed with a project cost of Rs 144270 croresThe Shillong Smart City project with a cost of Rs 1039 crore has only one completed project out of a total of 96 planned projects Aizawl has completed only seven projects out of 105 planned projects with a total project cost of Rs 205301 crores Greater Warangal a smart city project in Telangana has completed only 32 projects out of 128 planned projects with a total project cost of Rs 2740 croreIn contrast some cities have performed exceptionally well under the Smart City Mission For instance Kakinada Smart City project in Andhra Pradesh has completed 72 projects out of the total of 10 planned projects Raipur Smart City project in Chhattisgarh has completed 240 projects out of the total sanctioned projects of 90 for implementation The New Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC has completed 97 projects out of a total of 40 planned projects Other cities like Surat Jammu Srinagar Belagavi Davanagere Tumakuru and Indore have also completed excess projects under the Smart City MissionThe official report of Ministry of Housing and urban Affairs MoHUA also highlights that 32 smart cities have completed more projects than planned in some cases even four times more than the actual target while the remaining 68 smart cities are yet to meet the project completion targets The report further states that projects worth Rs 39085 crores have been completed in the last 12 months despite challenges such as the Covid19 pandemic political and regional considerations local challenges related to land and labor etcThe report also mentioned that the mission period of the Smart City Mission has been extended till June 2023 and all smart cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time The Smart City Mission was launched on June 25 2015 with the objective of promoting cities that provide core infrastructure clean and sustainable environment and a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of smart solutions 100 cities were selected to be developed as smart cities through a twostage challenge process at the state and central level