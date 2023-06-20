MODI US VISIT PM THANKS INDIAN DIASPORA US CONGRESS MEMBERS SHOWING ENTHUSIASM

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has thanked people from all walks of life including Members of US Congress and thought leaders for their diverse support and enthusiasm for his upcoming USA visit.

In a tweet, he wrote: "People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship."

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24. His visit follows an invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. First family of the US will host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22. Modi will address the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. PM Modi will also be addressing an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23, before he winds up his trip on June 24.

The Prime Minister also shared the link to the Indian Embassy twitter handle which had messages from people including members of US Congress welcoming Modi to the U.S. This cherished relationship between #India and the USA is stronger than ever and really one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright, said in his message.

US Congressman Andrew Garbarino said, the Historic State Visit 2023 does highlight the strong relationship between US and India, partnership and I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi the best trip and the most success. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in her message said, I extend heartfelt welcome to PM Narendra Modi. Your visit to 🇺🇸 provides an excellent opportunity to deepen the bond between our nations, in a video message.

Prime Minister Modi, it is my great honor to welcome you to United States. Indian Community has made immense contributions to our State economy, education, and culture, Georgia State Represenatative Carter Barrett, said in his welcome message.

