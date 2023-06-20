Hyderabad: During his visit to New York, USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet around 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more. Prime Minister Modi will be meeting Tesla co-founder Elon Musk who also owns Twitter.

This will be the maiden meeting between Musk and Modi after the former took over the microblogging site operation in October 2022. Musk has been vocal about expansion of Tesla and has claimed that he would love to open a manufacturing facility in India, if things work. Earlier, PM Modi had a meeting with the Tesla Motors CEO in SanJose, California, in September 2015.

Elon Musk has recently went on a European tour where he had extensive meetings with various state leaders. He also met with French President Emmanuel Macron. France too has shown interest in bagging a Tesla factory, which is expected to bring more jobs in the region where it is setup. Later, Macron tweeted a picture from the meeting captioning it as "Let’s work together ! Choose France". Musk retweeted it.

It is pertinent to note Modi, in an interview with Wall Street Journal, has spoken about the importance of staying inter-connected and inter-dependence in the supply chain management. The world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. To create resilience, there should be more diversification in supply chains, Modi said in the interview.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, are among the personalities PM Modi will have an interaction with during his three-day visit. This is PM Modi's first official state visit to the US after since he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and his return to power later in 2019.