New Delhi: As the BJP-led central government is completing nine years into power on May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the new Parliament building later this month.

Although there is no official statement as of now regarding the inauguration of the building, officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the inauguration of the new Parliament building will coincide with the completion of nine years of the incumbent government. It was on May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time.

The forthcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament is also likely to take place at the new Parliament building built at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The triangular building is built on an area of 65,000 square metres. It's a four-storey building with a capacity to house 1,224 MPs. The new Parliament building has three main gates- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar and separate entries for MPs, VIPs and visitors.

"The staff in both the Houses of the new Parliament will adorn a new uniform designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)," sources said. The new Parliament building and the existing Parliament building will work together as an ensemble facilitating smooth and efficient functioning of operations of the Parliament.

Sources in the BJP said that the party has also planned a massive month-long "contact campaign" to mark the nine years of the government. "During the campaign, which has been planned across the country covering all Lok Sabha constituencies, the leaders will connect with the grass root workers of the party and all other citizens," sources said.

Also read: PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works