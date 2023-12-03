MODI GUARANTEE ONLY GUARANTEE THAT WORKS NADDA

New Delhi: BJP President J P Nadda on Sunday said the Assembly poll results have proven that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee works in India, as he slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for allegedly trying to divide the country on caste lines.

Giving credit to the prime minister for the party's victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the BJP chief said Modi has always led every poll campaign from the front.

"The poll results give out the message that the nation has understood that only Modi ji can provide decisive leadership and empower farmers, poor, deprived classes," Nadda said. "This election makes it clear that there is only one guarantee in the country, that is Modi's guarantee," he said.

He also accused the opposition parties of trying to divide the country on caste lines. "INDI alliance tried to spread casteism, they tried to divide the society, and politics of appeasement... But the nation has chosen development," he said.