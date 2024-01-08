MODI GOVT SHOULD APOLOGISE TO BILKIS BANO ASADUDDIN OWAISI

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi while welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, has asked the BJP and Modi government to apologise.

The apex court earlier in the day quashed the Gujarat government's decision to remit the life imprisonment of the 11 convicts in the case.