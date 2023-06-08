MODI GOVERNMENT BETRAYING FARMERS CONGRESS OVER MSP FOR CROPS

New Delhi The Congress attacked the Narendra Modi government on Thursday accusing it of betraying farmers by only announcing minimum support price but never procuring their produce at those rates It claimed the government has turned MSP into maximum suffering of the producer which proves that the BJP has antifarmer DNA A day after the Union government announced the Minimum Support Prices MSP for the Kharif Season 202324 Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that not only was the MSP far less than what the farmers should ideally get the government makes very limited purchases even on this meagre priceAt a press conference he said the government had promised to fix the MSP of various crops after computing the input costs plus 50 per cent profit following the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices CACP The MSP announced by the government nowhere reaches that amount Surjewala claimed adding that even at this low MSP there is hardly any purchase of crops When there is no intention to procure crops on MSP what is the purpose of announcing it MSP under the Modi government has turned into maximum suffering of the producer farmer he said The actions of this government for the last several years have proved the BJP was made of antifarmer DNA Surjewala said The Modi cabinet pretends to announce MSP for Kharif crops But there are bitter truths related to this Farmer s crop is not bought at all on MSP in India farmer does not get 50 per cent profit on cost Every policy and DNA of the Modi government is antifarmer he alleged He claimed that the agriculture budget in 202021 was 441 per cent of the total budget while in 202324 it was reduced to 257 per cent of the total budgetIn the last four years the Modi government did not spend around Rs 80000 crore from the budget of the agriculture ministry he claimed adding the names of two crore farmers were removed from the list of Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PMKISAN scheme a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to eligible farmer families payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 Surjewala said that of the 1302 lakh tonnes of paddy produced in 202223 the government purchased only 65170 lakh tonnes which was only 50 per cent of the total produce The position of wheat procurement was much worse Of the 10684 lakh tonnes of wheat produced last year the government procured only 18792 lakh tonnes which comes to a meagre 1759 per cent on the MSP the Congress leader saidSimilarly only 013 per cent of oilseeds 043 per cent of pulses and 026 per cent of jowar bajra ragi and corn were procured at the MSP he claimed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter The Modi government had made two promises to the farmers of the country fixing the MSP at cost plus 50 per cent profit and doubling the income of farmers of the country by 2022 Both promises turned out to be false The PR hungry Modi government which is pretending to increase the MSP on Kharif crop does not buy crops on MSP at all The budget for agriculture was cut Kharge said He also alleged that the government has removed the names of two crore farmers from the list of Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries After announcing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore only Rs 12000 crore was given in the last three years he said Nine years of the Modi government has become a curse for 62 crore farmers of the country the Congress chief said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet in Hindi said No cost plus 50 per cent profit No buying at MSP No double income In nine years of the BJP government what did the farmers get except jumlas in elections lathis on the back and kicks on the stomach she posedSurjewala said PM Modi came to power by making two big promises to the farmers 50 per cent profit plus cost will be given as MSP and farmers income will be doubled by 2022 Going by the CACP report the Modi government neither fixed MSP on any crop by giving 50 per cent profit on cost nor accepted the recommendations of the BJPruled states he claimedCiting official data he said that following the 50 per cent input cost plus 50 per cent profit the MSP of paddy should have been Rs 2867 per quintal against Rs 2183 announced by the government BJPruled states such as Gujarat Assam and Maharashtra had recommended Rs 2750 Rs 3132 and Rs 4534 per quintal MSP for paddy But the Centre rejected these recommendations the Congress leader said Similarly there were huge gaps between the input costs and the MSP announced by the government on other crops such as jowar bajra corn and moong Surjewala alleged The Congress general secretary alleged that not only had the Modi government cut down massively on the agriculture budget it also did not spend even the left out amount Of the total budget the allocation for agriculture for 202021 was only 441 per cent while it was reduced to only 257 per cent in the subsequent budget Surjewala claimedHe said what was shocking was that the Modi government has surrendered Rs 80000 crore of the budget of the agriculture ministry in the last four years as it did not spend that amount The government surrendered Rs 34518 crore of agriculture budget in 201920 Rs 23825 crore in 202021 Rs 429 crore in 202122 and Rs 19762 crore in 202223 Surjewala said When you don t have to spend it on agriculture why allocate it If this is not betrayal with 62 crore farmers of India then what is he asked Surjewala also sought to know what happened to the Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure development fund announced by Prime Minister Modi three years ago The Congress leader said the time had come for the prime minister to answer the questions of 62 crores farmers who were feeling betrayed by him PTI