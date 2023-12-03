Hyderabad: Amid election results pouring in from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Sunday, several BJP leaders have reacted gladly over the outcome of polls.

Reacting to the results of the poll, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Today we can confidently say - Bharat ke mann mein Modi hain aur Modi ke mann mein Bharat. Be it Madhya Pradesh where BJP was already ruling and is coming back to power with a grand majority or Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh which the BJP has snatched away from Congress - the blooming of 'Lotus' means good governance and guarantee of development. People's faith in Congress has finished. The public has given a befitting reply to 'Chunavi Ram Bhakt' and 'Chunavi Hindu'..."

He further added, "When Congress party loses, it blames EVM and when it wins, it says that BJP's policies were bad...This is BJP's 'vijay yatra'. This is the victory of PM Modi's leadership, of BJP's ideology and policies."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "It clearly means that it is Modi's magic and people have accepted Modi's guarantee and rejected the fake guarantee of Congress..."

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "The politics of the country is becoming Modi-fied...There is only one guarantee in the country - Modi ki guarantee..."

MP Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "This is a great victory for BJP in Madhya Pradesh. BJP government has done work, people have faith in the double-engine government, the leadership of PM Modi and the performance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I congratulate everyone."

He further said, "Congress benefited in Telangana from anti-incumbency against BRS; BJP needs to grow further there. If opposition disrupts Parliament, it will face worse results than what has come today". "Results show people accept PM Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees", he concluded.