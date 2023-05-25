Look into their eyes while talking about India: PM Modi after 3 nation visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he never shies away from talking about India's culture and heritage to the world and he has shunned the mindset of 'slavery' that had existed since colonial times. This is because people have voted him to power with an absolute majority which makes the world think that he is speaking the minds of 140 crore Indians, PM Modi reasoned.

The world is eager to listen to what India wants to say, he added. Speaking about the recent attack on Indian pilgrimage sites in Australia, PM Modi said that the world agrees with him when he stressed that such attacks are not acceptable.

Lauding Tamil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tamil is the language of every Indian being the oldest language in the world. He said that in Papua New Guinea he got the opportunity to release the Tok Pisin translation of 'Thirukkural'.

Speaking about Vaccine Maitri, the government's effort to export COVID-19 vaccines to other countries around the world during the pandemic, PM Modi said that people were skeptical when he launched the initiative. India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi, he said adding that the country cares even for its enemies. The world is grateful to India for its vaccines even if they are not acquainted with the country's name, PM Modi.

In an apparent dig aimed at the Opposition, who are boycotting the opening of the new Parliament building since the President has not been invited to the event, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian Prime Minister but also by former PMs, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy, he emphasized.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier in Japan he attended the G7 summit, the Quad summit on the sidelines and held bilateral meetings. In Australia, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart. He addressed a community programme at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.