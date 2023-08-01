MODI AFRAID OF INDIA BLOC BJP CAN GO TO ANY EXTREME TO REGAIN POWER IN 2024 SATYA PAL MAILK

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the unity of all opposition parties and that is why he is comparing the opposition INDIA bloc with 'Indian Mujahideen' and 'East India Company', former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satya Pal Mailk said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Modi sahab is afraid of the opposition unity. He only wants to defame the opposition parties and that is why he is comparing opposition parties to Indian Mujahideen and East India Company,” Malik told ETV Bharat. He said that as the date for the Lok Sabha election will come closer, PM Modi will be "more hyper". "He can and will do anything to get political mileage ahead of the Lok Sabha election,” said Malik.

Referring to Manipur violence, Mailk said that the entire incident had been "orchestrated" by the BJP government. “The ruling BJP government in Manipur distributed sophisticated arms and ammunition to the Meitei community of the State,” claimed Malik. He said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is also a Meitei, "wants to wipe out the other communities from the State".

It is worth mentioning that more than 4,000 sophisticated weapons have been stolen from the police barracks in Manipur. “Both the State and Central governments have failed to control the law and order situation. In fact, President's rule was supposed to be imposed in Manipur a long time back. However, neither the Manipur government nor the Central government would like to impose presidential rule in the State as it will ascertain their failure in running the state,” said Malik.

Malik who was also the Governor of Meghalaya further said that the BJP government "can go to any extreme to regain power at the Centre". “Who knows they might plant a bomb at the Ram Mandir to ensure the BJP vote bank. Or they might take some steps which are out of our imagination to regain power in 2024,” said Malik.

Claiming that he was one of the instrumental persons in revoking Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, Malik said "because of my criticism of the Narendra Modi government, my entire security has been withdrawn". “Being a former Governor, I was supposed to get accommodation and security in Delhi. But I am staying in a rented accommodation in Delhi with only one security guard,” Malik said.

Malik was talking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a national convention on 'national security affairs concerns and accountability'. The convention has appealed to the central government to increase the security of religious places like Ram Mandir, Mathura, Kashi etc.

“Terrorist organisations like Al Qaeda, ISIS have threatened to attack religious places in India. So, we appealed to the government to increase the security of such places,” a resolution adopted in the convention stated.

Also read: Interview: Pulwama was a security lapse, Rajnath refused to provide planes, former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik