MNS THREATENS PAKISTANI NATIONAL SEEMA HAIDER NOT TO ACT IN BOLLYWOOD FILM KARACHI TO NOIDA

Hyderabad: Seema Haider, who came to India illegally from Pakistan to marry a man she met in the PUBG game, is facing threats. It may be recalled that Bollywood producer Amit Jani is producing a movie titled 'Karachi to Noida' based on the love story of Sachin Meena and Seema Haidar. "Seema Haider was chosen to act in the film. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party issued a warning and threatened her not to act in the film, or be ready to face further actions," Ameya Kopkar, a key leader of the party, tweeted on his Twitter handle.

"Pakistani citizens have no place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan is currently staying in India. There are also rumours that she is an ISI agent. Some producers are trying to show her as an actress with the intention of making their name in the film industry. Such people should be ashamed. Put a full stop to it immediately. Or else be ready to face the consequences," Ameya Kopkar tweeted.

Also read: More trouble for Seema Haider: Arrested ISI agents say women were sent from Pakistan to train them

It is known that the videos of Seema Haider participating in movie auditions have recently gone viral on social media. The film team also invited her ex-husband Ghulam Haider to come to India to know more details about her. How did they become lovers? Why did Seema Haider, who fell in love come to India? They are trying to show all the details in the movie. That is why the film crew was collecting everything about Seema Haider for the movie.

The love story of Sachin and Seema was very interesting. During the Covid lockdown, they came into contact through PUBG game. Gradually, that friendship turned into love. They had not seen each other for almost two years and met for the first time in March this year in Nepal. They got married there. Seema, who was previously married and has four children, is ready to leave her husband, who is staying in Saudi and share her life with Sachin.

Again she went back to Pakistan, sold the land in her name for Rs.12 lakhs (Pak currency) and came to India permanently with her children. On May 13, Seema, who arrived by bus from Nepal, stayed in a rented house in Greater Noida. At this stage, news came to light that she is a Pakistani woman. Immediately, the police arrested Sachin and Seema. Both of them were produced in the court and the court granted them bail. Currently, both of them are staying in Noida.