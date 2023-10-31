New Delhi: A host of divergent factors will make this year's Mizoram polls an interesting poll battle to watch out for. A significant 66% of crorepati candidates will slog it out in the upcoming Mizoram assembly polls this year.

According to a recent Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, out of 174 candidates, 7, which amounts to 4%, of candidates have criminal backgrounds and only 10% of candidates are women.

The glaring aspect of this report is the percentage of women candidates. out of 40 candidates of MNF, INC, and ZPM, only two are women while the remaining candidates are men amounting to a meagre women representation of 5%.

Out of a total of 27 Independents, nine are women amounting to (33%). Three out of a total of 23 from BJP are women candidates amounting to 13%. In terms of totality, out of a total of 174 candidates, only 18 are women while the rest 156 are men.

According to the report, out of a total of 40 candidates of Mizo National Front (MNF), 36 are crorepatis accounting for 90%, followed by 33 crorepatis (83%), and out of 40 of Indian National Congress (INC), 29 are crorepatis (73%).

Out of 40 of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), nine are crorepatis (39%) and out of 23 candidates of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), six are crorepatis (22%). J.B. Rualchhinga of BJP has the highest declared assets which is worth more than 90 crore. He is followed by R. Vanlaltluanga from INC whose assets run into more than 55 crore while H Ginzalala from ZPM has more than 36 crore.

Independent candidates, Ramhlun-Edena, Vl Nghaka, and Lalhmachhuani with total assets of Rs 1,500, Rs 6,742, and Rs 10,000 respectively are the poorest candidates. On educational background details of these 174 candidates, 53 are graduates, 45 are post-graduate, 12 hold doctorates while only one is illiterate, three are class 5 passouts and 10 are class 8 passouts.

In terms of age group, 60 candidates are from the age bracket of 41-50, 45 from 51-60, 42 from 61-70, 8 from 71-80 and 19 from 31-40.