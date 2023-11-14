Aizawl (Mizoram): In a spillover effect due to civil unrest in Myanmar, more than 5,000 Myanmar nationals crossed over to neighbouring Mizoram after Monday's airstrike by the Myanmar army in its Chin state, police said.

Mizoram's inspector general of police, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said as many as more than 5,000 people took refuge in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border and added that many got injured. "As many as about 20 are injured. Eight of them are taken to Aizawl for better medical treatment and the rest are being treated in Champhai," the IGP further said.

He said one of the injured succumbed to his injuries last evening. Asked what the status was on the ground and whether there was any possibility for commotion on the Myanmar side, he said, "Since last night there has been no commotion." "Now it is quite calm but we don't know whether the Myanmar army will attack from the air. We cannot rule out air strike at present if the Myanmar government is willing." The Mizoram IGP apprised that as many as 42 Myanmar army personnel have surrendered in front of Mizoram Police, and they have been handed over to the central force -- Assam Rifles. "(Government of) India will decide their fate."