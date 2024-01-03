New Delhi: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma who will be in New Delhi on his first official visit to the capital after storming to power, could discuss the contentious border issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior officials on Thursday.

It is pertinent to note here that Mizoram which shares its border with strife torn Manipur, Myanmar and Assam, is facing a severe crisis. Sources close to the CM told ETV Bharat that meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah is not confirmed yet.

The newly elected CM is also a former IPS officer who was in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security, is slated to land in Delhi on Wednesday at 4.40 PM.

The ethnic clashes in neighbouring Manipur have set off alarms bells in the security circles and has yet again brought back the deadly memories of ethnic rivalry. Similarly, ever since the coup in Myanmar in 2021, Mizoram is facing a severe refugee influx. Last year, more than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar who came as a refugee in Mizoram were given shelters and temporary IDs despite the reluctance from the Home Ministry.

Ever since the new clashes in Myanmar which has brought forward the pro-democracy forces, militias (tied with ethnicity) and others together, challenging the authority of the military 'Junta' has yet again created problems for Mizoram.