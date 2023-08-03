New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will attend key student interaction sessions across the country’s campuses to mobilise the community against the central government’s policies in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Over the coming weeks, a nationwide mobilisation of students on campuses across the country will be undertaken by the NSUI as an extension of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra whose slogan was ‘give up hate, unite Bharat’. “Rahulji attended our recent executive committee meetings and guided us. During the interactions, some of our office bearers suggested that the former party chief should attend the youth interactive sessions that we plan to hold across the country. He agreed to the idea,” NSUI president Neeraj Kundan told this channel.

Accordingly, the campaign dubbed as ‘Judega Vidyarthi, Jeetega India', is a clever way of linking the party’s youth mobilisation plan with the new opposition grouping name which was floated by Rahul during the recent Bengaluru meeting. “The ‘Judega Vidyarthi, Jeetega India’ campaign will be taken to every college and university in the country. We will conduct a membership drive in these institutions and set up new units there,” said Kundan.

According to the NSUI president, Rahul told the party’s youth wing that students were the only force that can challenge the politics of hate unleashed by the current regime and the grand old party had to defeat hatred and divisive politics. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently appointed former JNU student’s union leader Kanhaiya Kumar as the new AICC in charge of the NSUI. Kanhaiya was also one of the over 200 permanent fellows who had accompanied Rahul all along the 4,000 km long route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Besides Kanhaiya, Rahul has also roped in the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal in the party’s nationwide student mobilisation plan ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Venugopal suggested that the NSUI should have a separate identity as all the big leaders of the party emerged from the student movement.

“During our outreach, issues like Manipur violence, New Education Policy, recruitment scams, campus democracy, social justice, and gender justice, among other topics, would be discussed with the students. The focus would be on spreading love,” said Kundan.

The effort is not new. Rahul met students preparing for various competitive exams at Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in April to discuss their issues and then followed it up with an interaction with a Delhi University men’s PG hostel in May. The former party chief has regularly been flagging the high rate of unemployment as one of the key challenges facing the country’s policymakers and has been slamming the Centre for neglecting the issue. During the yatra, Rahul held various interactive sessions with the youth and said that the lack of jobs was the main concern of the young people.

In 2014, Rahul held an interaction aimed at eliciting the opinion of the youth to prepare the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. About 250 youths aged between 17 and 35 years and belonging to diverse sections were invited from across the country for the interactive session where they made several valuable suggestions including opening up politics for the youth.