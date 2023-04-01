Nalanda: Violence broke out in several localities in Bihar's Nalanda district after Ram Navami procession. Taking advantage of the chaotic situation, it was free of all. Miscreants entered several shops in the Laheri locality of the town and looted the goods. One such looting incident was captured on a CCTV camera wherein miscreants were found taking away electronic goods, including TVs.

The miscreants entered the shop after broke opening the shutter and engaged in a looting spree and took away electronic goods. In the video, it was also seen that miscreants were uprooting the TVs mounted on a wall. They were carrying large size television sets. A complaint has been lodged against eight persons in this connection. On Saturday, District Magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar and SP Ashok Mishra while briefing reporters said, "The action has been initiated over the looting incident. Owners whose shops were looted will be given compensation."

"We are assessing the damage. In all, 27 persons have been detained for questioning. Three persons sustained gunshot injuries during the violence. The situation is under control. The flag march was conducted in the town," said the DM. "We identified 27 people, who were involved in vandalism. The accused have been detained for questioning in connection with the violence and creating disturbances during the Ram Navami procession. We are also assessing the damage or loss of property to owners whose shops were looted by the miscreants," the DM added.