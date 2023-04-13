New Delhi Days after Pakistan condemned India for holding G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that these places are integral and inseparable parts of the country and thus it was only natural to host such meetings there Addressing the weekly media conference in New Delhi Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said These G20 events and meetings are being held across India in every region of the country Holding such meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is very natural because we have always considered them integral and inseparable parts of India According to the calendar a G20 Tourism Working Group meeting has been scheduled in Srinagar on May 2224 and two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs in Leh and SrinagarMeanwhile ahead of the G20 meetings Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a highlevel meeting in New Delhi to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police ForcesAlso Read China voices opposition to India s reported plans to hold a G20 meeting in JampKOn April 11 condemning India s decision the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said India s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of selfserving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir It went on to accuse India of disregarding the UN Security Council resolutions and violating the principles of the UN Charter and international law Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves a Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement read